Go ziplining and explore wildlife at Howell Nature Center

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - You can choose your own adventure at Howell Nature Center.

Some of the high adventure options include ziplining.

Soar through the sky on their thrilling zip line! Stretching 500ft across and 20ft high off the ground, the zip line passes over a glacially formed pond which attracts many wildlife.

Normally it’s reservation based, but throughout the summer you can take a ride when they offer ‘open ziplining’ for the public.

You can also experience the wildlife they have on-site.

Spanning a half-mile trail of woodland landscape at the Howell Nature Center, the Wild Wonders Wildlife Park is a forever home to more than 70 permanently injured, non-releasable Michigan native birds, mammals and reptiles.

At the Alexandria’s NatureScape. you can have fun on beautiful natural playground. Popular features include the waterfall to splash and play, sand dunes for digging, Stump Jump and Spider Web for climbing, shelter building, water painting and so much more.

Howell Nature Center also has special events happening all summer long including, treasure hunt and shipwrecked survival.

You can find more details about the center and a full schedule of summer events: https://www.howellnaturecenter.org/

