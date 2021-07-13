Emergency powers law could soon be repealed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A petition to repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of Governor Act now heads to the state legislature.

This is the law Governor Gretchen Whitmer was using to issue executive orders last year to control the spread of COVID. The legislature tried to repeal it last year but that effort failed.

However, the Michigan Supreme Court said that was unconstitutional.

Unlock Michigan has been trying to repeal it so another court can’t overturn last year’s ruling.

This proposal is a veto-proof bill.

“There should not be unilateral control over Michigan government or Michigan’s decisions during COVID,” said Rep. Graham Filler, (R) DeWitt.

Rep. Filler said he plans to vote to repeal the 1945 law. He said last year’s Supreme Court Ruling isn’t strong enough.

“Putting it in law is stronger than just having a court ruling because a court ruling can be overturned or changed with a different panel of judges,” said Rep. Filler.

But Democratic State Representative Sarah Anthony doesn’t think this repeal is needed.

“It is a waste of time. We are still navigating the effects of a public health crisis, right here in Mid-Michigan and across the state,” said Rep. Anthony, (D) Lansing.

She’s hoping her colleagues will look at the office of the governor and not the person holding it.

“I hope my colleagues on the other side of the aisle look at this issue and say yes we have a Democratic governor right now, but we know the pendulum will always swing,” said Rep. Anthony.

The legislature has 40 days to vote on whether or not it’s going to repeal the law. If the legislature doesn’t take action, it will appear on the 2022 ballot.

Unlock Michigan wants to change that too. It now has the green light to collect signatures to change the law so emergency health orders run out after 28 days, unless the legislature votes to extend them.

