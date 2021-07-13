East Lansing City Council to vote on funding for Aquatic Center updates

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night, the East Lansing City Council is set to approve nearly $400,000 worth of improvements to the Family Aquatic Center. The Parks and Recreation Department says the 20-year-old facility needs updates.

Normally 45,000 people visit the Aquatic Center each summer.

“Being in Michigan, the pool shifts during the winter months, and so we have some cracks that we have to deal with,” said Jim Jennings, Parks and Recreation Projects Coordinator.

Jennings says structural repairs to the pool will be the most expensive part. The Parks and Recreation Department is asking the city council to approve $262,203 for that. The current pool liner is from 2005.

The plan also includes $25,449 to remove the sand play area and make it all grass instead. It will take $96,470 to fix up the three water slides.

The money will come from the Income Tax Fund.

“The income tax passed by the residents a few years ago, and so that’s enabled us to do some additional projects, help with some infrastructure needs. So it’s been very important, very valuable to be able to do these so we can maintain the longevity of these facilities,” said Jennings.

The goal is to get all of the improvements done in time for the Aquatic Center to reopen at the end of May 2022.

For those who want to swim sooner, you can reserve time at the Hannah Community Center pool.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.