A’s To Determine Future Soon
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
-DENVER (AP) - Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months. A’s owners have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.
