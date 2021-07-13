Advertisement

A's To Determine Future Soon


The A's have reached a deal with Cisco to trade the Oakland Coleseum for a high-tech new ballpark.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT
-DENVER (AP) - Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months. A’s owners have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.

