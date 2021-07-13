COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 cases had been going down but, that could be taking a turn in the near future. The Michigan Department of Health reported 650 cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths have occurred over the last four days.

Right now, Michigan is labeled as a moderate transmission state and health officials are concerned about the delta variant spreading rapidly throughout the country especially in unvaccinated populations.

“For every 1 person, you can give it to 4, where the original COVID-19 that came through was about a 1 to 1 or at the most a 1 to 2. It certainly is considerably more contagious and that is becoming the predominant variant throughout the United States and doubt that it will become the predominant variant here in Michigan in the next bit of time,” said said Dr. John Brooks, McLaren Health Medical Director.

Health officials tell say the more people who get their shots, the less risk of creating more variants.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.