Coffee prices almost doubled in the last year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coffee prices are rising, almost doubling since last year.

“Coffee comes from all over the world, different regions have been affected differently, we’ve seen a price increase of about 50-60% since 2019 and prices are up on average over 40% from 2020 numbers,” Said owner of Creation Coffee, Jacob Spence.

Jacob Spence owns Creation Coffee, a wholesale supplier in Michigan, he says the prices are up for green coffee beans specifically. There are several reasons including global supply chain issues and increased wages. Jacob believes that eventually that increase had to be passed on down the line.

“We recently did a price increase due to the increase in the price in the market but it was only a 3% increase. We worked hard to make it more efficient here so we can make the people we work with successful,” Spence said.

Some shops Creation Coffee distributes to in Lansing like Blue Owl coffee haven’t increased their prices yet, but don’t think they can hold out forever.

“We hate do to that obviously because we always try to stay below our competitors but its unavoidable,” said Blue Owl Coffee Shop owner, Rich Whitman.

It’s is already having an effect on coffee drinkers, forcing some to change their habit.

“I make it a treat, it’s not an everyday thing anymore, its already expensive and for the prices to rise not sure how much more coffee I’m going to get out I might start making it at home,” said coffee consumer, Krystle Watts.

Sentiment echoed by Lansing resident and coffee consumer, Lee Foote, who can’t kick the caffeine even it’s too expensive to buy in a shop.

“Because coffees on at my house from the time we get up until the time we go to bed so that wouldn’t happen,” Foote said.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.