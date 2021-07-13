Board of Canvassers to review petition repealing 1945 Emergency Powers Law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Michigan’s Board of Canvassers is set to review a petition from a group called Unlock Michigan.

The petition is aimed at repealing the governor’s 1945 Emergency Powers Law. It was introduced last year during the height of the pandemic, to strip Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of her emergency powers.

Organizers at Unlock Michigan gathered more than 460,000 signatures.

The Michigan Supreme Court ordered the Board of Canvassers to certify the petition. The 1945 Emergency Powers of The Governor Act is what Gov. Whitmer used to declare and extend the states of emergency during the pandemic.

Attorney General Dana Nessel did investigate the way the Unlock Michigan organizers got signatures on the petition, and the Board of Canvassers are split after the outcome.

“Her reports indicates that there were a number of folks engaged in, if not illegal outright, certainly questionable activities,” said Board of Canvassers member and Democrat Julie Matuzak. “We could go down many rabbit holes of what may or may not have happened but the evidence before us is that there are ample signatures,” said Tony Daunt a Republican member of the Board of Canvassers.

The Board of Canvassers will be meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Delta Township to discuss the petition.

