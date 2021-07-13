Advertisement

Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds

A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.
A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a federal law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturned a lower court ruling upholding the law, which has been in place since 1968.

Judge Julius Richardson, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote that the law relegates both the right to bear arms and young adults under age 21 to second-class status.

The Biden administration has the option to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after woman found dead in Lansing apartment
First winner of Michigan’s vaccination lottery will be drawn Sunday
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Lansing Dam Jam 2021
Three day music festival ‘Dam Jam’ coming to Lansing’s Old Town
Michigan State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Shiawassee County

Latest News

Coffee prices almost doubled in the last year
Coffee prices are going up
Coffee prices are going up
Case numbers slowly increasing again
Case numbers slowly increasing again
The assassination of Haiti's president kicked off a chase for the attackers and turned into a...
Power vacuum rattles Haiti in wake of president’s killing