The American Red Cross Relay for Life & Making Strides 2021

Learn How You Can Participate & Register Now!
American Cancer Society
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Relay for Life
Relay for Life Event Information

Relay For Life of Jackson County

When: Friday, August 6, 6pm to Saturday, August 7, Noon

Where: Northwest High School, 4200 Van Horn Rd, Jackson, MI 49201

Register: www.relayforlife.org

Relay For Life of Greater Lansing

When: Friday, September 24, 6pm to Saturday, September 25, Noon

Where: Corrigan Oil Speedway, 779 College Rd, Mason, MI 48854

Register: www.relayforlife.org

Strides
Strides(American Cancer Society)

Making Strides of Lansing Information

Making Strides of Lansing Kickoff

When: Wednesday, August 11, 5:30 to 7pm

Where: Lansing Brewing Company Stockhouse, 518 E Shiawassee St, Lansing, MI 48912

Register: here

Making Strides of Lansing Walk

When: Saturday, October 9, Check in opens at 9:30 am, staggered start begins at 10:30 am

Where: Michigan State Capitol

Register: here

Other Important Information!

