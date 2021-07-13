The American Red Cross Relay for Life & Making Strides 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -
Relay for Life Event Information
Relay For Life of Jackson County
When: Friday, August 6, 6pm to Saturday, August 7, Noon
Where: Northwest High School, 4200 Van Horn Rd, Jackson, MI 49201
Register: www.relayforlife.org
Relay For Life of Greater Lansing
When: Friday, September 24, 6pm to Saturday, September 25, Noon
Where: Corrigan Oil Speedway, 779 College Rd, Mason, MI 48854
Register: www.relayforlife.org
Making Strides of Lansing Information
Making Strides of Lansing Kickoff
When: Wednesday, August 11, 5:30 to 7pm
Where: Lansing Brewing Company Stockhouse, 518 E Shiawassee St, Lansing, MI 48912
Register: here
Making Strides of Lansing Walk
When: Saturday, October 9, Check in opens at 9:30 am, staggered start begins at 10:30 am
Where: Michigan State Capitol
Register: here
Other Important Information!
- www.cancer.org – Your one-stop-shop for all cancer information and resources.
- www.cancer.org/volunteer - Volunteering with The American Cancer Society
- www.cancer.org/survivors - Lansing Page for Survivor Resources and online communities
- www.cancer.org/caregivers - Resources for caregivers and family members
