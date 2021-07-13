Albion College receives $2.25 million gift from alumni
ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Albion College President Dr. Matthew Johnson announced a $2.25 million donation from alumni Michael and Judy Harrington. They graduated in 1985 and 1986.
The $2.25 million gift will support several programs and initiatives, including the Body and Soul Center, the Harrington Neighborhood Incentive Program, the School for Public Purpose and Professional Advancement and the Office of Belonging. The gift will also benefit the new Albion College Family and Supporters Council and provide for technology improvements.
This investment will also aid in support of training needs and building capacity within the Office of Belonging. This office was established in 2020, and leads institutional accountability for diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.
“The Harrington gift is an example of an investment that provides returns on so many levels,” said Marc Newman, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Albion College.
