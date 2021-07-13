Albion College receives $2.25 million gift from alumni

ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Albion College President Dr. Matthew Johnson announced a $2.25 million donation from alumni Michael and Judy Harrington. They graduated in 1985 and 1986.

The $2.25 million gift will support several programs and initiatives, including the Body and Soul Center, the Harrington Neighborhood Incentive Program, the School for Public Purpose and Professional Advancement and the Office of Belonging. The gift will also benefit the new Albion College Family and Supporters Council and provide for technology improvements.

“As Albion expands and as new employees are hired, we are in need of transitional housing for young professionals and to continue to incentivize those professionals to buy, build or renovate their new home in the neighborhood. This allows staff and faculty to invest in the local Albion community and build their home in the City, creating a deeper sense of community and belonging for faculty, staff and our 1,500 students who live and learn on campus.”

This investment will also aid in support of training needs and building capacity within the Office of Belonging. This office was established in 2020, and leads institutional accountability for diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

“The Harrington gift is an example of an investment that provides returns on so many levels,” said Marc Newman, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Albion College.

