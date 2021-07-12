Zach Johnson Out of British Open

-SANDWICH, England (AP) - Zach Johnson is the latest player out of the British Open. The R&A says the 2015 British Open champion tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson played at the John Deere Classic in Illinois on Sunday and had to be tested before getting on a charter flight. The R&A says Louis de Jager also tested positive and withdrew.

