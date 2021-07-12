Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Vice President Kamala Harris is bringing her “We Can Do This” tour to Detroit to promote voting rights and vaccinations.

Harris has been making stops across the country on her tour, encouraging Americans to get their vaccinations against COVID-19.

She was originally scheduled to stop in Detroit in June, but the trip was rescheduled due to the storms and flooding.

Harris will also be joining Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a vaccination mobilization event Monday afternoon.

