Three day music festival ‘Dam Jam’ coming to Lansing’s Old Town

Lansing Dam Jam 2021
Lansing Dam Jam 2021(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dam Jam, a music festival hosted by Lansing 5:01, will return as a three-day event on July 15.

The event will take place from Thursday through Saturday along the riverfront in Lansing’s Old Town. Attendees can explore the Lansing River Trail on foot, bike, or kayak while shopping from local vendors and enjoying eats from local eateries in Lansing’s famous arts district. The event features nine Michigan-based bands performing live music in-the-round at the Brenke Fish Ladder while the community dances the night away with brews from Lansing Brewing Company.

“The Dam Jam has been a community-favorite event for the last several years,” said Christopher Sell, executive director of Lansing 5:01. “We are proud to support some of our favorite Michigan-based bands, local artists, and food vendors. This event helps us showcase the best of Lansing to Lansing’s future.”

The line-up of Michigan bands include: Frontier Ruckus, MikeyAustin & The Soulcial Club, Ben Daniels Band, Matt Gabriel, Two Faced Wilson, 100 Proof, Anytime, Dani Darling, with more to be announced in the coming days.

This event is free to attend though registration is required (and also recommended in advance) at https://lansing501.com/events/dam-jam.

