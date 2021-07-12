Advertisement

Spartans return to Munn; preparing for new season

The 2020 season, riddled with COVID protocols, cancellations and empty arenas, feels like a thing of the past
Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an...
Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an unknown game.(Michigan State Athletics)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are just over two months until the Spartans drop the puck on the new season against the University of Wisconsin.

Even though there are new names and faces this year, the Spartans are glad to have things back to normal.

“It was tough, but it was for everyone, so we didn’t want to hang our heads low,” said Forward Mitch Lewandowski.

“The testing was a lot and travel was tough, and not playing with any fans--that’s something special about college hockey--just getting back to normalcy of every day life as a college student, coming on campus and seeing everything, football games, basketball games, I’m ready to get back to it,” said Lewandowski.

Players are excited to get back to a routine.

“Being able to have Friday and Saturday games and having a set schedule is big,” said Defenseman Dennis Cesana. “I’m a big orderly guy, so it’s good for me. And getting fans back here and wherever we play.”

And the fans; the Spartans say they thrive off of the noise in the stands.

“Just to have fans back and having a normal year will be the most impactful for us as a team,” said Lewandowski

Those fans will have something to look forward to: a team on the rise with constantly improving talent and a chance to help bring Michigan State Athletics back to the forefront.

“It’s good to see all the programs on the rise. Football’s looking great, basketball’s looking good. It’s good to get the three pillars back up to where they need to be and get the green and white back on the radar,” said Cesana.

