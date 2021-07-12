Second Adopt-A-Highway cleanup coming this Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From July 17-25, motorists should be on the lookout as Adopt-A-Highway volunteers will be out along state roadways from Calumet to Kalamazoo picking up litter.

Participants in the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) program will clean highway roadsides during the second of three scheduled pickups this year.

Every year, Adopt-A-Highway volunteers regularly collect more than 60,000 bags of trash. The program began in 1990 and has grown to involve more than 2,900 groups cleaning more than 6,000 miles of highway.

To participate:

Crew members have to be at least 12 years old and each group must include at least three people

Groups are asked to adopt a section of highway for at least two years

There is no fee to participate

Adopt-A-Highway signs bearing group names are posted along the stretches of adopted highway

When working in a highway right of way, Adopt-A-Highway volunteers wear high-visibility, yellow-green safety vests required by federal regulations

MDOT provides free vests and trash bags, and arranges to haul away the trash

Sections of highway are available for adoption all over the state. Interested groups can get more information on joining the program at the MDOT website.

The year’s final Adopt-A-Highway pickup is scheduled for the fall, from Sept. 25 to Oct.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.