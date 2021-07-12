Ohtani Gets Prime All Star Game Role

-DENVER (AP) - Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in tomorrow night’s All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter. It’s another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation. Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will start for the NL in the game at Coors Field in Denver.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.