Ohtani Gets Prime All Star Game Role

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, sits in the dugout prior to a baseball game...
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, sits in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
-DENVER (AP) - Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in tomorrow night’s All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter. It’s another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation. Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will start for the NL in the game at Coors Field in Denver.

