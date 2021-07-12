New mural in Jackson highlights long-time drummer

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Murals are popping up everywhere in Mid-Michigan.

Some are used to brighten a city, others are used to honor a special someone, and some are used to share a message with the community.

But Jackson’s latest mural is doing all three.

The mural on the side of Virtue Drum is of long-time drummer, Geno Parker.

He has played a key note in the Jackson Area music scene for decades.

When Geno found out that local drum store, Virtue Drums, was going to paint a mural of him on the side of their building, he couldn’t believe it.

“It’s an honor for them to do this. You know, it’s also very nice,” said Geno. For the of city Jackson to recognize musicians, I never really thought anything like this could happen to me and I definitely want to thank the city of Jackson.”

Owner of Jackson’s Virtue Drum, said there couldn’t be a better drummer to honor on their walls.

“We’re looking for ways to elevate goodness and virtue and we really wanted to honor someone locally,” said Jeff Stutzman. “Gino was kind of who the community brought to us and who came to mind honestly, when we were first thinking about it. He’s been just kind of quietly behind the scenes, playing drums for all kinds of phenomenal bands. You won’t necessarily find a lot about him in a Google search, but anybody locally in the music scene years actually knows who he is and what he does.

The artist painted on the word listen on the mural, representing how the public should listen to music, but also each other.

“We wanted it to be something that people can look up to and appreciate. And I think not just with listening to music or listening to drums and stuff like that, like to kind of listen to what the community has to say, as well as just others and people’s stories,” said Evan Struck, a local mural artist.

You can find the mural at 1206 West Michigan Avenue, Jackson, MI.

