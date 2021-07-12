Advertisement

In My View 7/12/21: The Lone Tiger at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game

The 2021 MLB All-Star game will be held Tuesday night in Denver.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major League Baseball is in its all-star break with the game tomorrow night in Denver.

The only Detroit Tiger involved is relief pitcher Greg Soto.  Who would have thought, back in spring training, that he would be the Tiger to play in the all-star game above all of his teammates? 

And because the Tigers have had so few stars through the recent years, it’s easier to understand their consistently losing record, in my view.

