MSU Hiring fair going on next week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Maybe you are looking for a job or looking to advance your career with another job?

MSU’s Division of Residential and Hospitality Services says they are looking for passionate, hardworking individuals to join their team.

To aide with that, they are hosting a hiring fair Wednesday, July 21 at the Breslin Student Events Center, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

There are jobs available for anyone seeking full or part-time employment on campus and the list of jobs can be found here jobs.rhs.msu.edu

