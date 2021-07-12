Advertisement

Michigan Softball Pitcher to Return Next Spring

University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo(AP Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan softball pitcher Meghan Beaubien announced via her twitter account that she will return to play for the Wolverines next spring. It will be her fifth year in Ann Arbor where she was named the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2018. Beaubien has been the ace of Michigan’s staff during her college career.

