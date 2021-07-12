Michigan Softball Pitcher to Return Next Spring

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan softball pitcher Meghan Beaubien announced via her twitter account that she will return to play for the Wolverines next spring. It will be her fifth year in Ann Arbor where she was named the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2018. Beaubien has been the ace of Michigan’s staff during her college career.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.