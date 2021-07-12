I-94 construction update

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over the past few weeks, crews continued working on the new westbound I-94 bridge over West Avenue and demolished the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.

In addition, crews continued to place embankments, install drainage structures, and storm sewer lines, and place an open grade drainage course where the new westbound I-94 roadway will be near the US-127/M-50 interchange.

During the next few weeks, the contractor will continue to build the new westbound I-94 bridge over I-94, as well as the northern half of the new Lansing Avenue bridge. They will also continue placing permanent drainage structures and installing underdrain on the new westbound I-94 configuration.

The contractor will continue building the future westbound I-94 pavement section with the placement of an open-graded drainage course and will be grading in preparation to install more concrete pavement in the coming days.

Traffic maintenance for the upcoming week will include:

The northbound US-127/M-50 ramp to westbound I-94 is closed, as well as one lane being closed on northbound US-127/M-50 from Sparks Street to Springport Road.

The southbound US-127/M-50 ramp to eastbound I-94 is closed with traffic maintained via a temporary ramp using a temporary traffic signal.

The Cooper Street ramp to westbound I-94 is closed with westbound and eastbound I-94 remaining shifted until late July with shoulder closures and a reduced speed zone from Airport Road to Elm Avenue.

Lansing Avenue will remain closed from Royal Drive to Shirley Drive until late fall with traffic detoured.

More information about the I-94 project can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.