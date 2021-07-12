Advertisement

Eaton County Fair kicks off Monday

There will be plenty of rides, animal exhibits, tractor pulls, and food.
The Eaton County Fair kicks off Monday
The Eaton County Fair kicks off Monday((photo source: WLOX))
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Fair opens Monday.

There will be plenty of rides, animal exhibits, tractor pulls, and food.

News 10 spoke with an organizer who says they are excited to get back to normal after a tough year.

“We did the best we could with trying to get the animals showing,” said Jeremy Droscha, Vice President of Eaton County Fair Board. “All the kids that brought 4-H projects we still got them through. They still got to show, still got to sell their animals. But this year we’re expecting really, really big numbers.”

Droscha said they expect a lot of attendees that are ready to get out and return to summer festivities.

“We’re expecting people who are tired of being couped up and they want to be out in the public, and they want to be out doing fair stuff so we’re really expecting great things this year.”

The fair opens at 11 a.m. at the Eaton County Fairgrounds, located at 1025 Cochran Ave in Charlotte, and runs through Saturday, July 17.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

First winner of Michigan’s vaccination lottery will be drawn Sunday
Michigan State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Shiawassee County
25 reports of slashed tires have come in to police (Source: Pixabay)
Two people in Lansing injured in Saturday morning car crash
Woman hurt in car crash with a semi truck
Leslie woman seriously injured in car crash
Water main break at Jackson Meijer
Water main break at Meijer in Jackson

Latest News

City of Lansing buildings reopen to the public
City of Lansing bldngs reopen - News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech during a tour stop in Atlanta promoting COVID-19...
Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Detroit
Lansing City Hall
City of Lansing buildings reopen to public
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, attorney Sidney Powell speaks in Alpharetta, Ga.
Trump lawyers might be penalized over Michigan election case