Eaton County Fair kicks off Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Fair opens Monday.

There will be plenty of rides, animal exhibits, tractor pulls, and food.

News 10 spoke with an organizer who says they are excited to get back to normal after a tough year.

“We did the best we could with trying to get the animals showing,” said Jeremy Droscha, Vice President of Eaton County Fair Board. “All the kids that brought 4-H projects we still got them through. They still got to show, still got to sell their animals. But this year we’re expecting really, really big numbers.”

Droscha said they expect a lot of attendees that are ready to get out and return to summer festivities.

“We’re expecting people who are tired of being couped up and they want to be out in the public, and they want to be out doing fair stuff so we’re really expecting great things this year.”

The fair opens at 11 a.m. at the Eaton County Fairgrounds, located at 1025 Cochran Ave in Charlotte, and runs through Saturday, July 17.

