DNR proposes order to ban swimming during red flag warnings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It may soon be illegal to swim at state beaches during hazardous conditions in Michigan. The Department of Natural Resources has proposed an order that would fine people up to 500 dollars for getting into the water during a red flag warning.

“I know for my family it would probably make us feel safer,” said Michigan beachgoer, Natalia Szichak.

Current DNR rules only recommend swimmers to stay on the beach and avoid swimming or any water activities when a red flag is flying. There is no enforcement mechanism currently in place. The new ban aims to increase public safety at state beaches when water conditions are deemed dangerous.

“We think it’s a good tool to have for us to draw a hard line to reduce the potential hazard- When its gets to red we know that the waves are going to be 3-4 plus in height and the winds are blowing at a certain amount which means it becomes more treacherous,” said Ron Olson, Chief of Parks and Recreation for the DNR.

“People are going in the water and one of the problems is there is no enforcement of the red flag so you can’t necessarily have a rule if you can’t have it be effective if it’s not enforced,” said Dave Benjamin, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Great lake Surf Rescue Project

Benjamin says he is concerned because great lake drownings have dramatically increased “Overall great lake drownings were up 36 percent this past fourth of July over the previous fourth of July. Lake Michigan drownings were up 33 percent,” Benjamin said.

Since it would be hard to enforce the order, Dave doesn’t think fining people is going to be the solution, instead he thinks lifeguards should be brought back especially during red flag days.

“It is long, long, long overdue for lifeguards to return to the beaches that is the proper and most efficient and effective way to have beach rules and to have these beach rules enforced, and if there are some unruly patrons that don’t comply then you call in the authorities and have them ticketed or ejected from the park,” Benjamin said.

The proposed order will be open for public comment on Thursday. The DNR will then either approve it or deny it on August 12th.

