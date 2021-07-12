Advertisement

Detroit Lions announce full capacity for 2021 season

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, football fans arrive at Ford Field for an NFL football game in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Lions announced Monday they plan to have full capacity at Ford Field during the 2021 season.

The stadium was not open to the public during the 2020 season, due to the coronavirus.

The team made the decision based on plenty of factors, the primary being the climbing vaccination rate in Michigan.

Masks and proof of vaccination will not be required for those who are fully vaccinated, but the team encourages people who aren’t vaccinated to wear a mask indoors.

You can read more about their policies here.

