Detroit Lions announce full capacity for 2021 season

DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Lions announced Monday they plan to have full capacity at Ford Field during the 2021 season.

The stadium was not open to the public during the 2020 season, due to the coronavirus.

The team made the decision based on plenty of factors, the primary being the climbing vaccination rate in Michigan.

Masks and proof of vaccination will not be required for those who are fully vaccinated, but the team encourages people who aren’t vaccinated to wear a mask indoors.

