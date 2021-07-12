City of Lansing buildings reopen to public

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing’s State of Emergency for COVID-19 officially ends Monday.

Mayor Andy Schor issued the State of Emergency at the start of the pandemic. In late June, Schor announced the buildings would reopen to the public on July 12.

Masks are no longer required, but city buildings that have been closed to the public are officially reopened for public use.

Lansing’s District Court is included in those buildings open once again.

The court has conducted most hearings through Zoom for the last year. Now all jury trials will resume in person.

Details on department hours, appointment requirements, etc., will be provided prior to July 12. Residents and interested parties can check the individual department pages on the City of Lansing website or the COVID-19 webpage.

