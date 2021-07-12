Advertisement

City of Lansing buildings reopen to public

Mayor Andy Schor issued the State of Emergency at the start of the pandemic.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing’s State of Emergency for COVID-19 officially ends Monday.

Mayor Andy Schor issued the State of Emergency at the start of the pandemic. In late June, Schor announced the buildings would reopen to the public on July 12.

Masks are no longer required, but city buildings that have been closed to the public are officially reopened for public use.

Lansing’s District Court is included in those buildings open once again.

The court has conducted most hearings through Zoom for the last year. Now all jury trials will resume in person.

Details on department hours, appointment requirements, etc., will be provided prior to July 12. Residents and interested parties can check the individual department pages on the City of Lansing website or the COVID-19 webpage.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

First winner of Michigan’s vaccination lottery will be drawn Sunday
Michigan State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Shiawassee County
25 reports of slashed tires have come in to police (Source: Pixabay)
Two people in Lansing injured in Saturday morning car crash
Woman hurt in car crash with a semi truck
Leslie woman seriously injured in car crash
Water main break at Jackson Meijer
Water main break at Meijer in Jackson

Latest News

City of Lansing buildings reopen to the public
City of Lansing bldngs reopen - News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech during a tour stop in Atlanta promoting COVID-19...
Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Detroit
The Eaton County Fair kicks off Monday
Eaton County Fair kicks off Monday
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, attorney Sidney Powell speaks in Alpharetta, Ga.
Trump lawyers might be penalized over Michigan election case