City of East Lansing to transition back to in-person public meetings this August

(WILX News 10)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the City of East Lansing announced that they will be transitioning from electronic public meetings back to in-person public meetings beginning this August.

This transition back to in-person meetings will include all East Lansing City Council meetings and all boards and commission meetings.

These meetings will be open to the public for in-person attendance, with meeting details found on the City’s website.

Community members will still be able to view a live stream and recording of the East Lansing City Council and the East Lansing Planning Commission meetings via the City’s public meeting portal, and via East Lansing Community Television.

Additionally, if you would still like to participate remotely in the City Council and Planning Commission meetings, there will be a call-in option during public comment. Call-in instructions will be posted on the meeting agendas.

