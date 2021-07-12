Childcare costs going up

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Childcare costs have nearly doubled in the past year. That’s putting a lot of parents in a bind. The issue has led some not to go back to work after the pandemic.

The federal government has approved $1.4 billion to fund childcare in the state of Michigan. But the state government has yet to distribute the funds, leaving parents and businesses in a tough spot.

Samantha Deland is a local parent.

Deland said, “We both were working prior to the baby and now we’re not going to be able to because daycare costs more than we make so it’s not worth it.”

Advocates for children’s health and well-being say parents and caregivers deserve more support as Michigan continues to recover from the pandemic. Matt Gillard is President and CEO of Michigan’s Children, a child advocacy group.

“A workforce that we have undervalued and under supported for a long time,” Gillard said. “So we just simply weren’t paying these people enough money for them to be able to attract and retain employees who we should be valuing.”

Gillard says paying the childcare workforce more is the first step in resolving the issue. But childcare facilities need government funds to do so without continuing to raise the cost of childcare.

“I think they’re short staffed I think they’re trying to compete in a job environment and I think they’re recognizing to be able to retain employees they need to pay their employees more and that costs more and there’s a role for the public sector government to play in that,” said Gillard.

The Center for American Progress estimates the average annual daycare cost for a toddler in the U.S. before COVID-19 was just over $9,000. During the pandemic it almost doubled to nearly $18,000.

Samantha Deland says her husband made the difficult choice of quitting his job to save money on child care.

“He quit his job to stay home because it’s not worth it for daycare,” Deland said. “Daycare is the exact same price that he makes each month.”

Michigan’s Children says they hope that the state begins distributing the federal dollars to Michigan childcare facilities to provide relief for working families.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is advocating for the $1.4 billion in federal dollars to be put towards childcare in Michigan, but the final decision rests with the state legislature.

