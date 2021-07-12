Advertisement

Charlotte Public Schools going in-person, maskless for upcoming school year

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte Public Schools will be in-person for the 2021-22 school year and masks will not be required, according to a post district officials put out on their Facebook page.

“We did take a poll of our families to see if there was interest in a virtual option as well, but there were very few families that indicated they wanted that option,” administrators wrote.

There will still be safety precautions in place to try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which continues to thrive among the unvaccinated population of the country. The same expectations will be in place regarding cleaning, sanitizing, hand washing and social distancing when possible.

There also remains a federal health requirement for students to wear masks on buses, though the masks may be removed when the student reaches their destination.

Although the masks will not be specifically required in Charlotte Public Schools, they are still recommended.

“While we recommend wearing masks, this means masks will be optional for all staff, students, and visitors,” administrators wrote, adding, “It is important to note, should we see increases in community transmission or there is an outbreak, we may need to review the mask requirement.”

The first day of school is Aug. 23.

