Capital Area District Libraries going fine free for the first time in nearly 10 years

By Holly Harper
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s been nearly 10 years since they have done it, but Capital Area District Libraries say they are going fine free!

Executive Director, Scott Duimstra, says “We saw that there was an equitable access issue, so some people were being priced out of using the library and we want to make the library accessible for everyone.”

In addition to going fine free, they are wiping out all past due fees, so those who weren’t able to access the library due to fines, will have access once again.

Local History Specialist for CADL, Heid Butler says when you come back to the library, one of the rooms you can enjoy is the Forest Parke Library & Archives, the Local History Collections.

“A couple things that that people really enjoy researching when they come in here, our house histories,” says Butler, “We have two different collections of material that helps a lot of people research the history of their home their neighborhood and then we also have some high school yearbooks from the area school.”

The Library History Room is located on the lower level of the Downtown Lansing Branch and available by appointment.

