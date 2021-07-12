BWL replaces streetlights in neighborhood left in the dark

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Potter Walsh neighborhood on Lansing’s east side are happy to see new streetlights in their neighborhood. Lansing’s Board of Water and Light replaced most streetlights in the neighborhood over the weekend.

BWL told News 10 Monday it received the parts it needed to replace the old lights for new LED ones late last week. Crews replaced 169 lights this weekend.

“I feel like the blind man who said ‘I once was blind but now I see,’” said LaSandra Jones.

Jones was just one of many people in the neighborhood surprised to see BWL crews over the weekend.

“It just feels good to be able to go down the street and see your neighborhood lit up and not in the dark,” she said.

The difference is noticeable. Before, only one light in Walsh Park was working. Now you can see throughout the entire park at night.

“It’s like daylight out there. When I first saw them I was surprised on how bright they were,” said Willie Davis, who has lived near the park for 40 years.

BWL wasn’t available for an interview Monday. But in a statement to News 10 it said the new lights are part of its plan to upgrade to LED lights in the next four years, which means replacing 34,500 lights.

Lansing Connect, the city’s complaint reporting system, shows many neighborhoods are still in the dark.

“The streetlights, they are either out or not functioning,” said Richard Jones.

Richard Jones grew up in Potter Walsh, but now lives in the Northtown neighborhood. Two lights outside his house on Porter were reported three weeks ago, but he said he’s noticed street lights out for years.

“When I walk through the neighborhoods, it’s either hit or miss. Either all the street lights work or none of them work,” said Richard Jones.

LaSandra Jones said simply fixing street lights changes the mood of a neighborhood.

“When the light is shining, people are happier. It’s life changing,” she said.

BWL said it’s replacing burned out lights with LEDs as part of its replacement program too. It said it’s goal is to get lights back on within 10 days of it being reported, but supply chain issues are making it hard to meet that goal.

BWL relies on people to report streetlights that aren’t working.

You can do that on Lansing Connect. You can learn more about BWL’s LED conversion project, including a map on when neighborhoods will be switched over on its website.

