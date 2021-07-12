Bill to require ID for absentee ballots fails

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An effort by Republicans to incorporate identification and signature verification for Michigan absentee ballot applicants has failed as the legislature voted against the bill.

If passed, the bill would have required a photo ID, a driver’s license number, or the last four digits of a voter’s social security number. Those who could not provide that would get a provisional ballot.

Livingston County Republican Congresswoman Ann Bollin and many other house Republicans opposed the bill, saying it would make it more difficult to vote absentee. In November 2020, nearly 3.3 million Michiganders voted absentee.

It was expected Governor Gretchen Whitmer would have vetoed the bill anyway.

