Advertisement

Bill to require ID for absentee ballots fails

In November 2020, nearly 3.3 million Michiganders voted absentee.
An effort by Republicans to incorporate identification and signature verification for Michigan...
An effort by Republicans to incorporate identification and signature verification for Michigan absentee ballot applicants has failed as the legislature voted against the bill.(Bill Oxford | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An effort by Republicans to incorporate identification and signature verification for Michigan absentee ballot applicants has failed as the legislature voted against the bill.

If passed, the bill would have required a photo ID, a driver’s license number, or the last four digits of a voter’s social security number. Those who could not provide that would get a provisional ballot.

Livingston County Republican Congresswoman Ann Bollin and many other house Republicans opposed the bill, saying it would make it more difficult to vote absentee. In November 2020, nearly 3.3 million Michiganders voted absentee.

It was expected Governor Gretchen Whitmer would have vetoed the bill anyway.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

First winner of Michigan’s vaccination lottery will be drawn Sunday
Michigan State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Shiawassee County
Woman hurt in car crash with a semi truck
Leslie woman seriously injured in car crash
25 reports of slashed tires have come in to police (Source: Pixabay)
Two people in Lansing injured in Saturday morning car crash
Water main break at Jackson Meijer
Water main break at Meijer in Jackson

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, attorney Sidney Powell speaks in Alpharetta, Ga.
Trump lawyers might be penalized over Michigan election case
Clay Target League Championship Game
Clay Target League Championship Game
Athletes compete rain or shine in Mason Michigan.
Athletes compete in Clay Target League National Championship in Mason
WILX Evening Weather Webcast 7/11/2021