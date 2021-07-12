Athletes compete in Clay Target League National Championship in Mason

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - More than 2,000 athletes from over 400 high schools competed in Mason over the weekend to showcase their skills for the Clay Target League National Championship.

“It’s one of my favorite things to do during the week. I’ll shoot anywhere from 50-150 rounds a day,” said North Ridgeville High School athlete, Connor Campbell.

Some athletes say their love of the game has brought them to new college opportunities.

“It’s such a big sport and there’s so many opportunities in the future for shooting in college. It’s great to represent the school, our school supports us a lot,” said St. James Academy Athlete, Jake Deane. “I’ve been offered a scholarship for Lindenwood I’ll be going with my friend Connor we’ll be shooting there.”

In 2019, Deane’s team placed in fifth but this year his luck turned around taking home the second place trophy.

“It just feels awesome to come away with something better than we had in 2019. Three members of our squad are seniors so it’s important for us to take something home from this tournament,” said Deane.

Last year the competition was canceled due to the pandemic. The athletes tell News 10 they’re happy to be back.

“It’s amazing. It’s so nice to see so many people from around the states here and a bunch of different places mingle a little bit,” said Campbell.

Reed City High School and Richmond High School both placed in the top 20 team ranks. Richmond High School athlete Zackary Sellars ranked in the top ten for individuals.

