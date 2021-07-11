Water main break at Meijer in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A water main break is causing issues at the Meijer on Airport Rd in Jackson Saturday. The break caused flooding in the parking lot. Crews worked to repair the break Witnesses say the break happened around 8 p.m. Friday.

It’s unknown at this time how the water main broke. News 10 will provide an update as soon as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.