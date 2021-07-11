Advertisement

Water main break at Meijer in Jackson

Water main break at Jackson Meijer
Water main break at Jackson Meijer(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A water main break is causing issues at the Meijer on Airport Rd in Jackson Saturday. The break caused flooding in the parking lot. Crews worked to repair the break Witnesses say the break happened around 8 p.m. Friday.

It’s unknown at this time how the water main broke. News 10 will provide an update as soon as more information is released.

