Two people in Lansing injured in Saturday morning car crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are recovering after two cars crashed in Lansing Township around 7 a.m. Saturday.

An initial investigation determined that a 56-year-old man ran a red light at the E. Saginaw and Homer St. intersection. He crashed into a 67-year-old woman who was passing through.

The man was transported to sparrow hospital with critical injuries. The woman was also taken to sparrow,, complaining of head and neck pain.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.