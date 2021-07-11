Advertisement

Staying safe: Roundabouts continue to grow in Mid-Michigan

Roundabouts in Mid-Michigan
Roundabouts in Mid-Michigan(Kaylie Crowe)
By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cities across Mid-Michigan will be building more roundabouts. The Collins and Forest Road intersection will be closed for construction of a new roundabout throughout the summer. While these are saving the city money they are also saving lives

“I think a lot of municipalities like roundabouts because there is no electricity involved with lights at a traditional intersection, there seems to be less frequency of crashes. And if there is a crash a lot of times those are less severe,” said Owner of Freed Indeed Driving School, Marvin Freed.

One roundabout was recently built near the Horrocks in Lansing, another in Grand Ledge and a third will be built in Jackson some time next year. And it is all in the name of safety. Data from the Federal Highway Association shows roundabouts reduce car crashes by 35% and car crash fatalities by 90%.

“I think research is showing it’s a safer way to get through intersections. Cars can enter to the right they exit to the right they only have to look at traffic from the left which minimizes T bone type accidents,” said Freed.

Freed says although roundabouts are common not everyone knows how to use them.

“They come in too fast and don’t leave a big enough gap. Some people stop at the roundabout you’re not supposed to stop at a roundabout unless there’s something in front of you that you’re going to hit,” said Freed.

Freed also says to make sure you get out of the roundabout before stopping for emergency vehicles and always be aware of pedestrians.

