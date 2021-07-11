MSU brings museum art to downtown East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As a part of the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) “Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project” (Place Project), the DDA and Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University (MSU Broad Art Museum) have partnered to bring the museum experience outdoors in downtown East Lansing.

Several reproductions of artworks from the MSU Broad Art Museum’s permanent collection now line the Place Project’s public space activation along Albert Avenue, adjacent to the north side of the Division Street Garage, 181 Division St.

According to former DDA Chair Peter Dewan, who was instrumental in establishing this partnership, “The City of East Lansing and MSU Broad Art Museum’s collaborative effort is one of many art-themed initiatives the City has embarked upon to support businesses and attract residents and visitors to the downtown as the City emerges from the pandemic.”

The works selected from the MSU Broad Art Museum’s permanent collection range from the mid-1800s to contemporary and represent diverse artistic perspectives. Different sets of reproductions will be installed in the art panels at the Division Street parking garage on a rotating basis and, as new reproductions are installed, the previous reproductions will be removed and relocated to other public spaces throughout the downtown.

In addition to the reproductions on view along Albert Avenue, several community-favorite artworks will be making an appearance in the museum galleries soon. The MSU Broad Art Museum plans to open an exhibition showcasing works from the permanent collection at the start of 2022 in celebration of the museum’s 10-year anniversary.

The Place Project is part of the DDA’s downtown economic recovery strategy that began in late 2020 and will continue throughout 2021. The Place Project aims to increase pedestrian foot traffic and the vibrancy of downtown by engaging and collaborating with community stakeholders, activating underutilized public spaces, piloting new City programming, partnering with local businesses and testing tactical urbanism concepts such as pop-up parks and parklets. Although the Place Project was conceptualized in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DDA hopes that the implementation and continuation of the Place Project will result in long-term, community-driven changes in downtown East Lansing.

The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University (MSU Broad Art Museum) connects people with art through experiences that inspire curiosity and inquiry. Presenting exhibitions and programs that engage diverse communities around issues of local relevance and global significance, the MSU Broad Art Museum advances the University values of quality, inclusion and connectivity. Opened on November 10, 2012, the museum was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid and named in honor of Eli and Edythe Broad, longtime supporters of the university who provided the lead gift.

