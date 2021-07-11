Advertisement

Meridian Township hosts drug recycling event

Drop off unused prescriptions Thursday during Operation Medicine Cabinet
Drop off unused prescriptions Thursday during Operation Medicine Cabinet
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township is holding a drug recycling event on July 17. Anyone with unused or unwanted medicine can bring them to the new Marketplace On The Green on Central Park Dr.

Organizers ask that you remove solid medicines from their bottles or packages and place them in a Ziploc bag. Liquids and controlled medicines can be left in the bottle, but just make sure to cross off the name on the front.

Collection be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m..

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

First winner of Michigan’s vaccination lottery will be drawn Sunday
Two Vehicle Crash At MLK Jr. Blvd & Northrup St
UPDATE: The deceased victim from the Martin Luther King Jr. & Northrup crash has been identified
Brooklyn Marie Fisher
Lansing Police searching for missing 16-year-old
Michigan Supreme Court denies the Secretary of State’s efforts to change the redistricting deadline
Looking at safety of carnival rides after close call at Cherry Festival

Latest News

Water main break at Jackson Meijer
Water main break at Meijer in Jackson
WILX Weather Evening Webcast 7/10/21
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Michigan AG to probe people making money off election claims
The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday reaffirmed an earlier decision that could lead to the...
Michigan court again rules in favor of emergency law critics