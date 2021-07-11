Meridian Township hosts drug recycling event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township is holding a drug recycling event on July 17. Anyone with unused or unwanted medicine can bring them to the new Marketplace On The Green on Central Park Dr.

Organizers ask that you remove solid medicines from their bottles or packages and place them in a Ziploc bag. Liquids and controlled medicines can be left in the bottle, but just make sure to cross off the name on the front.

Collection be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m..

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.