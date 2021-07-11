Leslie woman seriously injured in car crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a semi truck.

Saturday, at approximately 5:20 p.m. deputies responded to Eden and Rolfe Rd. for a personal injury crash. A 37-year-old Leslie woman was driving north on Eden Rd. The vehicle entered the Rolfe Rd. intersection and struck a westbound semi truck driven by a 56-year-old Mason Man.

The northbound vehicle continued into a wooded area and overturned. The Leslie woman was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The Mason man was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-2431.

