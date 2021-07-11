Advertisement

Jackson’s YardSaleApalooza delayed

Jackson’s Yardsaleapalooza is being pushed back to next Sunday.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson’s Yardsaleapalooza is being pushed back to Sunday July 18. The decision was made Saturday due to the anticipated rain. This will be the third Yardsaleapalooza in the city.

So far there will be 146 yard sales. This event has been growing over the years.

The event will be held from 10 a-m to 4 p-m.

