Advertisement

BREAKING: Michigan State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Shiawassee County

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WILX) - An Owosso man is dead and a state trooper is on leave after an officer involved shooting in Shiawassee County, according to Michigan State Police.

The shooting occurred in the area of Brewer Road near Morrice Road in Bennington Township at approximately 6:21 p.m.

Preliminary investigation, according to police, indicates the Flint trooper responded to a call of a man walking in the area and acting unusual.

The trooper said he used his taser after the man became combative, however, it had no effect on the man. The 37-year-old then pulled out a gun and began to open fire.

The trooper tried to pry the gun from the man’s hands, but was unsuccessful, and the man proceeded to take aim at the officer. The trooper then returned fire, fatally wounding the man. The trooper was uninjured in the altercation, according to Michigan State Police.

The investigation continues at this time, and the officer is on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation as part of MSP policy. Stay with News 10 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

First winner of Michigan’s vaccination lottery will be drawn Sunday
Looking at safety of carnival rides after close call at Cherry Festival
Woman hurt in car crash with a semi truck
Leslie woman seriously injured in car crash
25 reports of slashed tires have come in to police (Source: Pixabay)
Two people in Lansing injured in Saturday morning car crash
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the practice range during a practice round of the 2021 PGA...
McIlroy misses cut after spectator swings his 6-iron on tee

Latest News

WILX Evening Weather Webcast 7/11/2021
WILX Weather Webcast 7/11/21
Roundabouts in Mid-Michigan
Staying safe: Roundabouts continue to grow in Mid-Michigan
25 reports of slashed tires have come in to police (Source: Pixabay)
Two people in Lansing injured in Saturday morning car crash