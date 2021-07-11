BREAKING: Michigan State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WILX) - An Owosso man is dead and a state trooper is on leave after an officer involved shooting in Shiawassee County, according to Michigan State Police.

The shooting occurred in the area of Brewer Road near Morrice Road in Bennington Township at approximately 6:21 p.m.

Preliminary investigation, according to police, indicates the Flint trooper responded to a call of a man walking in the area and acting unusual.

The trooper said he used his taser after the man became combative, however, it had no effect on the man. The 37-year-old then pulled out a gun and began to open fire.

The trooper tried to pry the gun from the man’s hands, but was unsuccessful, and the man proceeded to take aim at the officer. The trooper then returned fire, fatally wounding the man. The trooper was uninjured in the altercation, according to Michigan State Police.

The investigation continues at this time, and the officer is on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation as part of MSP policy. Stay with News 10 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

