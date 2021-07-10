Advertisement

Nonprofit seeks submissions for Michigan’s biggest trees

Trees in the Albany Wildlife Management Area in western Dougherty County.
Trees in the Albany Wildlife Management Area in western Dougherty County.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ReLeaf Michigan again is seeking the largest trees in the state.

The Ann Arbor-based tree planting and education nonprofit is hosting its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest.

The trees can be found in backyards, local parks and even along hiking trails. Certificates and prizes are awarded for the largest tree submitted from each county, for the overall largest tree found by different age groups, and for the largest white pine.

ReLeaf Michigan said it started the contest to celebrate Michigan’s beauty and create a fun way to gather information about the state’s biggest trees. The contest also is a way to discover eligible trees for the National Register of Big Trees.

Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 19, 2022.

ReLeaf Michigan said it has worked with more than 400 communities across the state, planting nearly 30,000 trees on public property in cities, townships and villages.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

First winner of Michigan’s vaccination lottery will be drawn Sunday
Two Vehicle Crash At MLK Jr. Blvd & Northrup St
UPDATE: The deceased victim from the Martin Luther King Jr. & Northrup crash has been identified
Brooklyn Marie Fisher
Lansing Police searching for missing 16-year-old
Michigan Supreme Court denies the Secretary of State’s efforts to change the redistricting deadline
Looking at safety of carnival rides after close call at Cherry Festival

Latest News

WILX Weather Evening Webcast 7/10/21
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Michigan AG to probe people making money off election claims
The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday reaffirmed an earlier decision that could lead to the...
Michigan court again rules in favor of emergency law critics
WILX Weather Webcast 7/10/21