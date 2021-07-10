Advertisement

Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.(KTVZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”

The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

One reason for a rise in marriages, besides true love, is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown while they were not able to go out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First winner of Michigan’s vaccination lottery will be drawn Sunday
Two Vehicle Crash At MLK Jr. Blvd & Northrup St
UPDATE: The deceased victim from the Martin Luther King Jr. & Northrup crash has been identified
Brooklyn Marie Fisher
Lansing Police searching for missing 16-year-old
Michigan Supreme Court denies the Secretary of State’s efforts to change the redistricting deadline
Looking at safety of carnival rides after close call at Cherry Festival

Latest News

Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
‘An incredible day’ as Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville
Health officials are concerned about a new version of the Covid-19 virus which is spreading in...
Delta variant results in rise of new cases
WILX Weather Evening Webcast 7/10/21
Cat found alive at Surfside collapse site, reunited with family
Cat from collapsed building found alive, returned to family