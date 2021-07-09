With Michigan ties, Draymond Green and Jerami Grant both ready to play for Team USA

(WILX) - Saginaw native and Michigan State Spartan Draymond Green waited too long to hear his name called in the 2012 NBA Draft.

In the years since, he’s reminded his critics just how good he is.

“That stuck with me. I wanted to make everyone eat those words,” Green said. “Every team that passed on me, every reporter, anybody who’s anybody who’s ever said anything about my defense...I wanted them to eat them words.”

Now, Green is headed to his second Olympics: an opportunity he says he’d never pass up.

“For me, it was a no-brainer,” he said. “I knew in 2016. The next Olympics, I wanted to play.”

Green is one of a few that have been there before.

Jerami Grant, on the other hand, will be with Team USA for the first time.

“It’s one of the pinnacles of your career, to be able to play for your country and to be able to play on this stage,” Grant said.

The Detroit Piston seems to have found his game.

But he says there’s always room to grow, and he’s glad to be in the right place.

“This is going to benefit me, being around a group of guys that’s this talented and being able to pick up on the little things that they do, it can only help me out.”

Green says as a Pistons fan, he’s been watching Grant, and says he’s deserved a spot on the roster so far.

“He’s come in, he’s being aggressive, he’s playing with extreme energy, and he’s going to play a huge role in us winning the gold.”

Now both Olympians, with ties to Michigan, are hoping to help Team USA win their 4th straight gold.

