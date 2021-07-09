Advertisement

Whitmer selected by President Biden to join Council of Governors

Gov. Whitmer will serve a two-year term alongside nine other governors.
By Krystle Holleman and Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Biden appointed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Council of Governors, a bipartisan group of governors that addresses issues of homeland defense, the National Guard, disaster response, and other safety and security issues.

Gov. Whitmer will serve a two-year term.

“I am honored that President Biden appointed me to the Council of Governors,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Since I took office in 2018, I have guided Michigan through multiple disaster response efforts, including extreme polar weather and energy shortages, a 500-year flood, and the COVID-19 pandemic. I welcome the opportunity to work across the aisle to put our nation’s security first and make a difference in the lives of Americans.”

The Council of Governors was created by the National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2008 and formally established by Executive Order 13528, issued on January 11, 2010. The Council is meant to serve as a system for governors and key federal officials to address matters concerning the National Guard, homeland defense, and defense support to civil authorities.

The Council consists of 10 governors appointed by the President, five Democrats and five Republicans, with two governors serving as co-chairs. The Executive Order specifically names a number of federal participants in the Council, including the Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security, the President’s Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor, the Commander of U.S. Northern Command, and the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, among others.

