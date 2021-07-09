Sewer overflow affecting water statewide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sewage overflow is affecting waters across the entire state of Michigan.

The issue has only gotten worse after storms these past few weeks. Now, a lot of the water could be contaminated with raw and unfiltered sewage. Storms hit greater Lansing, adding to an ongoing issue of sewage overflow getting into Michigan’s bodies of water. The statewide total of 10 billion gallons of sewage doesn’t help.

Dan Beauchamp is the Sewer Overflow Program Coordinator and Engineering Specialist for the Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

“It hit Lansing pretty hard,” Beauchamp said. “I think there was upwards of maybe 5 inches of rain that was received in a day and a half, two day period.”

There are overflow locations that collect that water, but if those get full the water is discharged. That is exactly what happened with the recent rains. The discharged water gives diseases, contaminants like fecal matter, and chemicals a chance to get mixed in.

People along the Lansing River Trail told News 10 it’s unsettling and they want solutions. The answer is better infrastructure, but it takes time and money to fix it.

Beauchamp said, “Infrastructure is a huge issue in Michigan. I think everyone probably knows of that. The American Society of Civil Engineers last report card for the wastewater infrastructure graded it as a C.”

Beauchamp says Michigan has reduced its combined sewer overflows by 83% since 1988. But, there’s still a long way to go and a strong need for newer and bigger sewer systems to support it.

“There has to continue to be large scale investments in infrastructure and getting these wastewater treatment plants and collection systems up to our policy of being able to adequately transport and treat,” Beauchamp said.

That sewage mixed with rainwater or groundwater has flowed into the state’s rivers and lakes, causing concern to officials.

90 million gallons of combined sewage overflow have spilled into the Red Cedar River and the Grand River combined.

Other areas of Michigan were hit hard with overflow sewage, too. About 5.2 billion gallons flowed into the Detroit River. 394 million gallons spilled into Lake St. Clair. The Saginaw River received about 87 million gallons.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.