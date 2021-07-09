Portion of I-75 closing for the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Travel between Flint and Detroit will take a lot longer this weekend.

Both directions of I-75 will be closed starting Friday at 11 p.m. through Monday morning at 5 a.m. between Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Township and 8 Mile Road in Hazel Park.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is demolishing the 11 Mile Road overpass in Madison Heights to set beams for a pedestrian bridge.

