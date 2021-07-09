Advertisement

Poor vaccination rates in Hillsdale County

A view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial that is being administered for flight attendants of...
A view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial that is being administered for flight attendants of Japan Airlines in Haneda Airport as the airline company began its workplace vaccination Monday, June 14, 2021, in Tokyo.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Right now, Hillsdale County has the lowest vaccination rate in mid-Michigan. And because of that, people who live here who are vaccinated say they’ll do whatever it takes to make sure they are protected.

Lynette Flippula, a resident of Hillsdale would get a third dose if available.

“If they want to give us a third one or fourth one, I’m all for it,” said Flippula.

State data shows in Hillsdale County only nearly 15 thousand people 16 and older have at least one dose of the Covid vaccine which comes down to four out of 10 people.

Lynette Filppula is one of them and she says she got the shot because for her it’s the only way out of the pandemic.

“I want to get out of this. I want everyone to be protected and I have a 9-year-old grandson who lives with me. He’s the only one in my group not vaccinated,” said Flippula.

Leisha Taylor says since Hillsdale County’s vaccination rate is so low she feels a third dose is needed.

“Having a third dose for the people who are vaccinated is even going to be more important because we have so many people that are unvaccinated,” said Taylor.

Right now the CDC and FDA are that all three vaccines are highly effective against COVID-19, including all varriants.

