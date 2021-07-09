Person of interest sought in rare South Haven homicide

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting in southwest Michigan.

South Haven Police say they found a man dead near the city’s Pizza Hut. Police believe the shooting happened somewhere else and the victim drove off before crashing their SUV.

Investigators say Tiah Stutton is a person of interest after interviewing witnesses and reviewing video. According to WOOD-TV, one other person is already in custody.

South Haven’s police chief says this is only the city’s third homicide in her three decades with the department.

