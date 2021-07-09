Advertisement

Person of interest sought in rare South Haven homicide

The police chief says this is only the city’s third homicide in her three decades with the department.
Tiah Stutton is a person of interest in a South Haven homicide.
Tiah Stutton is a person of interest in a South Haven homicide.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting in southwest Michigan.

South Haven Police say they found a man dead near the city’s Pizza Hut. Police believe the shooting happened somewhere else and the victim drove off before crashing their SUV.

Investigators say Tiah Stutton is a person of interest after interviewing witnesses and reviewing video. According to WOOD-TV, one other person is already in custody.

South Haven’s police chief says this is only the city’s third homicide in her three decades with the department.

