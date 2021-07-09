Oreo leaps into fall, announcing two limited edition flavors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just weeks into the summer season, the masterminds at Oreo are ready for fall with two new flavors.

The legendary sandwich cookie brand announced its latest limited-edition flavors on Thursday.

At the end of this month, Oreo Salted Caramel Brownie cookies will hit shelves. The cookie is made with two layers of caramel and brownie-flavored filling, stuffed between two of the iconic chocolate Oreo cookies, topped with a light dusting of salt.

In August, Apple Cider Donut Oreos will be available. The flavor consists of two Golden Oreo cookies with an apple cider-flavored filling.

In January, Oreo unveiled the limited-edition “Brookie-O,” with three layers of brownie, cookie dough, and original Oreo creme filling. The brand also released two additional flavors that same month: Java Chip, which featured a coffee-flavored filling with mini chocolate chips, and a fresh take on the limited-edition Chocolate Hazelnut cookie, first released in 2018.

Other noteworthy releases of late include gluten-free Oreos and Lady Gaga-themed cookies, which were released in December 2020.

Both limited-edition fall flavors will be sold while supplies last.

