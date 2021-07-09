Advertisement

New shop brings spooky treats to REO Town

The ‘Screamatorium’ opens July 10 and will feature gifts and ice cream.
The Screamatorium is coming to REO Town, right next to Deadtime Stories.
The Screamatorium is coming to REO Town, right next to Deadtime Stories.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new store is bringing spooky snacks to mid-Michigan’s REO Town. The Screamatoruiam is opening Saturday and will be serving up Michigan-based treats including a vintage candy cabinet.

The shop is an expansion of Deadtime Stories, a true-crime-themed bookstore owned by local author Jenn Carpenter. The bookstore moved into REO Town from Old Town back in March.

She says this will make the bookstore bigger and better while offering some fun new surprises to shoppers.

“We moved all of the gifts over here so that we could fit more books in deadtime stories,” Carpenter said. “So this is just kind of a fun little spooky gift shop with treats and snacks and all kinds of fun stuff.”

The store held an ice cream social on July 3, welcoming customers in preparation for this weekend’s event. Carpenter says by next year, she also plans to turn the shop into a full-service ice cream store.

The Screamatoruiam’s grand opening is Saturday morning at 11. The first fifteen customers will get a free gift, and customers will get a free bookmark with purchase while supplies last.

